Man wanted following robbery at Indiana bank

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for the man who robbed a southern Indiana bank.
The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the US Bank, located at 2115 E. Spring Street in New Albany.
Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany police said the suspect is approximately 5′9″ and weighs 200-250 pounds.
The man was wearing faded jeans, an olive colored hoody, white baseball cap and a black mask.
Bailey said the suspect did not display a weapon while demanding the money.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NAPD at 812-948-5317 or the Crime Line at 812-948-NAPD.
