1,406 new COVID-19 related cases, 11 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12913 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday morning, there had been 718,948 cases reported in the state, with 1,406 new cases and 11 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,331,069 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 144,197 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,840,696 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,749,814 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%.
