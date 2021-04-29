OAKS DAY FORECAST: Sunny & Windy

- WINDY OAKS: Gusts over 30 mph from the N/NW will be common in the 2 PM -6 PM window
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Showers start to push in Sunday Night with rain likely by Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog to kick off Oaks Day but that will quickly fade away with sunshine taking over the day. Wind speeds will start to become noticeable around midday but really ramp up in the afternoon with gusts over 30 mph at times. Highs in the lower 70s.
Skies will stay mainly clear Friday night as winds calm down, helping usher temperatures down into the 40s by Saturday morning. Bring a jacket if you’re heading out to Friday night festivities or waking up early on Saturday.
The weather for the Kentucky Derby just doesn’t get any better than this. We’ve boosted high temperatures into the mid-70s during the afternoon on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. While still breezy, the wind won’t be as much of a factor on Saturday.
We’ll see mostly clear skies Saturday night with lows in the 50s.
We are also tracking an active setup next week with multiple systems bringing a risk for heavy rain/thunderstorms. Monday through Wednesday look active this point with another system next Friday.
