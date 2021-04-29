Suspect in 2019 murder arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrested in the 2019 murder of a man who was shot to death while walking home.
Jameko Lee Hayden, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with murder, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Court documents on Dec. 19, 2019, say Hayden shot the victim, Christian Gwynn, 19, at 43rd and Market around 9:30 p.m. Gwynn’s father told WAVE 3 News his son had a 10 p.m. curfew and was walking home with a friend from a nearby fast food chicken restaurant.
Hayden was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.
