Suspect in 2019 murder arrested
Jameko Lee Hayden, 22, was arraigned on murder, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges in the Dec. 19, 2019 shooting death of Christian Gwynn, 19. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | April 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 11:41 AM
On December 19, 2019, Christian Gwynn, 19, was heading home. While walking with some friends at South 43rd and West Market Streets, gunshots started coming from a passing car. Christian was shot and killed. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrested in the 2019 murder of a man who was shot to death while walking home.

Jameko Lee Hayden, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with murder, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Court documents on Dec. 19, 2019, say Hayden shot the victim, Christian Gwynn, 19, at 43rd and Market around 9:30 p.m. Gwynn’s father told WAVE 3 News his son had a 10 p.m. curfew and was walking home with a friend from a nearby fast food chicken restaurant.

Hayden was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.

