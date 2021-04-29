Teenage girl shot in Louisville, rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital after being shot in west Louisville Thursday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers got the call around 7:30 p.m. and were dispatched to the 1100 block of Canopy Court for a report of a shooting, which is in the Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Investigators found the girl with a gunshot wound, and she was rushed to UofL Hospital. Smiley said she was alert and conscious on the way to the hospital, and her injury is not thought to be serious.
The victim is reportedly 16 or 17.
The investigation is being handled by the Crimes Against Children Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
