TV Schedule: How to watch Oaks, Derby on WAVE, NBC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is once again your official Kentucky Derby station this weekend.
We’ll be partnering with NBC and NBC Sports to bring you live coverage of every race at historic Churchill Downs, including Friday’s Kentucky Oaks and Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
Below is a breakdown of which races will be shown on which channels:
FRIDAY
+ WAVE 3 News will begin its Oaks Day broadcast at 10 a.m. and will show races 1, 2 and 3 live. Race 1 will start at 10:30 a.m.
+ WAVE 3 News will stay on the air throughout the day, and show races 4-12 on a 20-minute delay. For live coverage of the races themselves during that window, which will run from noon until 6 p.m., NBC Sports has you covered.
+ The Kentucky Oaks is race 11, and is scheduled to go off at approximately 5:51 p.m., and will be shown live on NBC Sports. It will be replayed on WAVE 3 News about 20 minutes after it ends.
+ WAVE 3 News will show race 13, the final race of the day, live at approximately 7 p.m.
+ WAVE 3 News will conclude its Oaks Day broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
+ WAVE 3 News will begin its broadcast day at 5 a.m. with WAVE 3 News Sunrise.
+ WAVE 3 News will then begin its Derby Day broadcast at 8 a.m., and will show races 1, 2 and 3 live. Race 1 will start at 10:30 a.m.
+ WAVE 3 News will conclude its Derby Day broadcast at 2:30 p.m.
+ NBC will take over live coverage at 2:30 p.m. and stay on until 7:30 p.m. Included in that window will be the Kentucky Derby, race 12, which is scheduled to go off at 6:57 p.m.
+ WAVE 3 News will return to live coverage with a 30-minute wrap-up show from 7:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
