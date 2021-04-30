Behind the Forecast: The Kentucky Derby vs. Kentucky weather

In November 2020, Churchill Downs announced that they would be inventing $10 million to install a new turf course. The plan is to widen the running surface while increasing the turf’s durability to allow for more turf racing throughout the year. Work on the project is expected to start after the 2021 Spring Meet. It is expected to be ready for the 2022 Spring Meet; it could be ready by November 2021 if growing conditions are good. The new turf course is expected to be made of fescue and bluegrass with a redesigned subsurface. The turf track is expected to be expanded from 80 to 85 feet; it could accommodate up to 14 horses per race.