Child dies after getting pinned under truck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy died after being pinned under a truck.
Rescue crews responded to the 1100 block of South 26th Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday in response to a child stuck under the vehicle, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Family members told police the boy was standing behind the vehicle that was being worked on in the backyard when one of his siblings jumped inside and accidently knocked it into reverse.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating his death.
