DERBY DAY FORECAST: More Sun, Warmer, Breezy

- BREEZY DERBY: Gusts up to 20-25 mph possible this afternoon
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Showers start to push in Sunday Night with rain likely by Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly start to Derby Day will warm rapidly into the 70s. It will become breezy this afternoon but the wind gusts won’t be as strong as on Oaks Day. Highs well into the 70s!
Clouds rolling in alongside a southerly wind on Saturday night will keep temperatures from dropping quite so much, with lows only in the 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature a small shower chance that will increase as we head toward evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy as the breeze kicks up once again for the second half of the weekend. Expect highs near 80° in the afternoon despite the cloud cover.
Showers and a few storms will become likely after midnight Saturday. It stays mild with lows in the 60s.
We are also tracking an active setup next week with multiple systems bringing a risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Monday through Wednesday look active this point with another system next Friday.
