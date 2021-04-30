FORECAST: Gorgeous weather for Kentucky Derby 147

- TONIGHT: Frost Advisory east of I-65
- DERBY: Chilly start. Mostly sunny and pleasant
- MONDAY-TUESDAY: Waves of rain, heavy at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will die down after sunset and expect a mostly clear sky overnight. Temperatures drop down into the 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning with patchy frost. Take a jacket if you’re heading out to evening festivities or waking up early on Saturday.
After a chilly start, temperatures will warm nicely into the low to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. We couldn’t ask for better weather for the Kentucky Derby! It will be breezy at times, but not nearly as strong as Friday.
High clouds will roll in during the evening. The clouds plus a southerly wind will allow for a much warmer Saturday night with lows in the 50s.
Clouds increase on Sunday with a small shower chance. The quick warming trend will come with a windy setup as well with gusts over 20-25 mph at times into the afternoon. Depending on cloud cover, temperatures could climb warmer than 80 degrees.
An active weather pattern shaping up for the start of next week. Two storm systems will bring the risk for heavy rain and some storms. Another shot of cooler air looks possible toward the end of next week.
