FORECAST: Warmth & sunshine for the Kentucky Derby!

- TONIGHT: Frost Advisory east of I-65
- DERBY: Chilly start. Mostly sunny and pleasant
- MONDAY-TUESDAY: Waves of rain, heavy at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds are dying down this evening as the temperature starts to drop. Expect to wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s with some frost potential east of Louisville early Saturday.
Make sure you have a jacket Saturday morning! By the afternoon we’ll have mostly sunny skies and a far less intrusive wind compared to Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by Derby time! Make sure to keep your TV on WAVE 3 News all day long.
Clouds rolling in alongside a southerly wind on Saturday night will keep temperatures from dropping quite so much, with lows only in the 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature a small shower chance that will increase as we head toward evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy as the breeze kicks up once again for the second half of the weekend. Expect highs near 80 in the afternoon despite the cloud cover.
Two systems moving through will bring us rounds of heavier rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Stronger storms aren’t out of the question and rainfall totals could exceed one inch. It’s a cooler end to next week as small shower chances continue to hang around.
