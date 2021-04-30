Goode Morning Weather Blog 4/30

Happy Oaks Day!
It looks great with the wind the only annoying part of the day. If you can brace against 30 mph wind gusts, you’ll be just fine :) Lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.
It will get chilly tonight but there looks to be just enough wind around to limit a widespread frost threat. If you live in a valley to the east, you could be sheltered enough from any wind and that would allow for patchy frost. But we are not expecting a widespread issue with this.
The chilly air does mean Derby will be cool to start but rapid warming is expected throughout the day. Highs into the mid 70s are reachable. Some high level clouds will filter in from the south and that could make for a really nice sunset just after the big race!
Sunday looks even warmer but more clouds will stream in and it won’t take long for showers to push in as well. As of now, the rain chance looks to hold off until after sunset.
Monday-Wednesday next week looks wet with a return to some cooler weather later in the week.
More on today’s video!!!
