Greater Clark County Schools to vaccinate students during school hours

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Greater Clark County School District has partnered with the Clark County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccination shots to students.
Now, students who are old enough can get their vaccinations during school hours.
GCCS said the health department will be providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine for students.
Currently, none of the vaccines approved in the United States are approved for children under 16, so, students who are 16 and older will be the target for this health initiative.
The first dose of the vaccine will be given to students starting on Monday - and then three weeks later, on May 26, second shots will be administered.
The district is providing additional information ext. - through their website or by calling their Health Services Supervisor, Teresa Stengal at (812) 288-4802 ext. 50199.
Students under 18 must have a slip signed by a parent or legal guardian which can be done online here.
