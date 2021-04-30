Louisville activists offer community help in filing LMPD complaints, encouraged by DOJ investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As federal officials launch an investigation in the Louisville Metro Police Department, local activists are encouraging the community to come forward with their complaints to further the Department of Justice probe.
Friday, members of Better Dayz Youth Coalition gathered outside a downtown office building to file complaints against LMPD. In-person police complaints are normally received at the Professional Standards Unit at 2743 Virginia Ave.; that facility was closed Friday according to an LMPD spokesperson.
LMPD formal complaints can also be filed by a form at any of the department’s eight divisions or electronically.
“We come together to finally hold the people in the police department and this government accountable,” member Chris Wells said, “because I’ve been in a lot of meetings and a lot of spaces and everybody always says, ‘Have you filed a complaint?’”
Wells said he would encourage anyone with a grievance to make it official.
“I say it’s the first step of what’s next. This is what’s next: Anybody — and I do mean anybody — who is being harassed by the Louisville police department, this government, or anything, file a complaint so you can have paperwork on any situation,” he said.
Better Dayz Youth Coalition member Bblasian, who goes by the name as a performing artist, told WAVE 3 News he filed a complaint Friday for an incident he described as racial profiling.
“I feel like it was a racial thing like I was targeted,” he said. “We was [sic] literally just standing there in the neighborhood and got pulled up on by police. The reason I’m here though is I didn’t know how to go about it, and we didn’t know what to do, but luckily we have resources — they told us the right way to handle these situations.”
The Better Dayz Youth Coalition has indicated its plans to help people file police complaints every week. The organization’s members said they were encouraged by the DOJ investigation launched Monday into LMPD and Metro Government.
“Before now, before the DOJ started investigating — we wasn’t [sic] too much worried about filing a complaint because we knew that our voices wouldn’t be heard. Now that we know there’s someone coming in to investigate the [corruption] then why not voice our opinion,” a member named Cedo said.
As of Friday, DOJ representatives have interviewed dozens of community members as part of the LMPD probe. On Wednesday, officials held a public Zoom meeting to encourage community members to share their experiences, positive and negative, about LMPD.
Members of the Better Dayz Youth Coalition said they were open to meeting with DOJ officials.
“We’re meeting them halfway and saying hey, let’s make a safer community, and let’s put these corrupt cops on blast,” member Marie Bingle said.
To contact the DOJ toll-free call (844) 920-1460 or email Community.Louisville@usdoj.gov.
