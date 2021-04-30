3 injured in Park DuValle shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three people were injured in a shooting in Louisville’s Park DuValle neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police.
The shooting was reported near the 1700 block of 36th Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
When officers arrived, they found one man was shot. Two other gunshot victims were found in the 3400 block of Bohne Avenue. Smiley said those victims are believed to have fled the area following the shooting.
All of the victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Smiley said one victim was in critical condition. The other two appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.