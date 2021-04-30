1,494 new COVID-19 related cases, 8 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12.921 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 720,425 cases reported in the state, with 1,494 new cases and 8 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,344,638 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 146,574 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,884,466 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,787,443 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%.
