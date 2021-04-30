OAKS DAY FORECAST: Sunny & windy

- WINDY OAKS: Gusts over 30 mph from the N/NW will be common in the 2 PM -6 PM window
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Showers start to push in Sunday Night with rain likely by Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s all about the sunshine for our Oaks Day. It will be windy this afternoon with gusts near, and occasionally over, 30 MPH. Highs today climb into the low 70s.
Skies will stay mainly clear tonight as winds calm down, helping temperatures drop down into the 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning. Bring a jacket if you’re heading out to Friday night festivities or waking up early on Saturday.
A downright gorgeous day is on tap for the Kentucky Derby! We’ll see highs into the low to mid-70s beneath sunny skies. It will still be a breezy day, but the wind won’t be as strong as Friday. High clouds will roll in during the evening. The clouds plus a southerly wind will allow for a much warmer night with lows in the 50s.
We are also tracking an active setup next week with multiple systems bringing a risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Monday through Wednesday look active this point with another system next Friday.
