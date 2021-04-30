Report: Tutu Atwell drafted to Los Angeles Rams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Cardinal Tutu Atwell was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft Friday night.
The wide receiver is the first Cardinal to be chosen in this year’s draft, according to Sports Illustrated.
Atwell was selected by the Rams with the 57th overall pick.
He led the Cardinals this past season with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns.
During his tenure at Louisville, he totaled 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns.
