DERBY DAY FORECAST: Sunny, warm, breezy day

- BREEZY DERBY: Gusts up to 20-25 mph possible this afternoon
- NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Showers start to push in Sunday Night with rain likely by Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine for our Derby Day will help us warm into the 70s this afternoon. It will become breezy this afternoon with wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH.
Increasing clouds and southerly winds will keep our temperatures from dropping too much tonight. Expect lows in the 50s by tomorrow morning.
Sunday will feature a small shower chance that will increase as we head towards the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy as the breeze kicks up once again for the second half of the weekend. Expect highs near 80 in the afternoon despite the clouds.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will become likely after midnight Sunday. It stays mild into Monday with lows in the 50s and low 60s.
We are also tracking an active setup next week with multiple systems bringing a risk for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Monday through Wednesday look active this point with another system next Friday. An ALERT DAY has been issued for Monday for the threat of severe weather in the forecast.
