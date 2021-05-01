LMPD: Shooting at River Road nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has been killed and one man injured in a shooting at a River Road nightclub early Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in to police around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in the 1300 block of River Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and killed on scene. A man was also found shot at the location and was transported to University Hospital. The man is expected to survive, police say.
Officials said the club was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries occurred. Both shootings are believed to have taken place within the building.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no suspects or arrests at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
