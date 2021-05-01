Mother says seeing others get justice is hard 4 years after son’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Years after her son died in a crash, Aime Thomas, still wears the hurt on her sleeve.
“It’s his memorial, this is the last time I seen him,” she said.
On Saturday, Thomas was looking to bring her son Isaiah Basham’s case back to the forefront.
Basham and his passenger, Lexie Gray, died in a fiery crash when their car hit a tree on Herr Lane on July 16, 2017, around 3:30 a.m. after police attempted to pull them over.
A lawsuit filed that year by Gray’s family argued officers who tried to pull Basham over were doing so because he failed to stop at a red light. According to the suit, it is LMPD policy to not pursue a car solely because of a traffic violation.
“He knows I’m a fighter, and he’s like mom we going to fight it out,” she said. “Yeah, I feel him with me a little bit.”
LMPD said the crash leading to Basham’s death was not because of a pursuit, despite police video showing that’s up for debate, so says Thomas and her lawyer.
The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, not too long after Basham’s death. However, this last year, has been exceptionally difficult for the Thomas family.
“It’s my baby, don’t push him under the rug don’t,” Thomas said.
It’s been hard for her family to see others lose their loved ones, but even harder when they see justice she said.
“Don’t make him like ‘oh he was nothing, just a statistic, it wasn’t a big deal.’ Yes it was! It was a big deal,” she said.
Sill four years later, Basham’s nieces come to his memorial and talk about how much the family misses him.
During the interview with WAVE 3 News Saturday, Thomas fell to the ground hearing the kind words from her grandchildren about their uncle Isaiah.
Thomas doesn’t like to talk about the day her son died because she sees the hole in everyone’s heart.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.