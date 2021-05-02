Gov. Beshear: 368 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 4 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth and the state’s continued vaccine rollout.
In a social media update, Beshear confirmed an additional 368 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 445,139.
Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Sunday, and one additional death confirmed from the state audit. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 6,517.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.43 percent.
So far, 1,768,443 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 416
- Patients currently in ICU : 106
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 48
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
