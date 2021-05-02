Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,072 new cases, 11 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday afternoon with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to the health department, Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 1,072 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 722,646.
The ISDH also confirmed 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 12,937.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 5,221 individuals have been tested and 27,109 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,392,361 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 9,846,031 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 4.4 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 1,933,367 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 4,297,368 doses administered.
The Regenstrief Institute reports 55,624 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 10,531 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 684,557, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.1 percent Sunday.
