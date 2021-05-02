Jefferson County Fire helps restore elderly couple’s burned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly couple’s home that was damaged in a fire in April received assistance from the Jefferson County Fire Department to restore their property.
Jordan Yuodis, Public Information Officer with Jefferson County Fire, said fire crews responded to a house fire back on April 19 on the 7700 block of Shaker Mill Court.
Once the fire was extinguished, crews with the fire department spoke to the residents of the home and realized they had no insurance. This was due to the fact that the wife had become ill and her husband canceled the insurance to pay for medical bills.
The fire department, along with Paul Davis Restoration, stepped in and helped out the couple. The team helped to remodel the inside of the home for the couple free of charge.
Rebecca Fileppi, the niece of the homeowners, was super grateful for their generosity.
“It is amazing the amount of support that Paul Davis has given us,” Fileppi said. “When this all happened we had no idea where to go, or even what to do without having homeowners insurance.”
The restoration team has volunteered time and materials in order for the family to rebuild and move on following the fire.
