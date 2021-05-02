Louisville faces 15 straight months of double-digit homicides, community activist reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data says April’s shooting reports confirm 15 straight months of double-digit homicides in the city.
Christopher 2X, a non-violence advocate who leads the non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, said in the month of April there were a total of 11 deadly shootings and 55 non-fatal shootings in Louisville.
“So far this year, four months in, we’ve had the deadliest four months on record for gun violence in the streets,” 2X said in a release. “I never thought it could get this bad.”
As of May 1, there have been 58 deaths due to shootings in Louisville, and 216 shootings leading to non-deadly injuries, according to LMPD data.
2X said the pace of shootings within the city could cause last year’s records to be surpassed. Based on LMPD reports, a total of 173 homicides and 586 injured by gunfire were confirmed in 2020.
“We have a public health crisis because of gun violence,” 2X said. “What is behind these numbers are scores of families and children who are traumatized and suffering. Their lives will never be the same because of senseless gun violence.”
2X’s non-profit tracks shooting numbers to draw attention to the problem of gun violence within the city. His organization also provides support to families and victims of gun violence, helping provide resources and educational opportunities promoting non-violence.
For more information on the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, click or tap here.
