New study says many behind on important cancer screenings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - When the COVID pandemic hit and the country locked down, many Americans missed their scheduled screenings for cancer. A new study reveals just how many of these tests were skipped.
Researchers from the University of Kansas estimate there were 9.4 million fewer cancer screenings in 2020, than in 2019. That includes nearly four million fewer mammograms and colonoscopies and one and a half million fewer prostate cancer screenings.
The largest drop was during the month of April and among Americans with the highest incomes. There is good news, monthly screening rates for breast and prostate cancer had nearly recovered by July.
If you are in need of a mammogram, mark this upcoming event on your calendar.
Eta Omega, a chapter of AKA and House of Hope, UofL Health, and Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer will host a mobile mammogram screening unit that brings breast cancer screenings right into west Louisville.
The free event is on Saturday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA off West Broadway. You do need to schedule an appointment by calling (502) 852-6318.
