1 dead, 2 injured in multiple shootings reported within 30 minutes, police confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings all taking place within half an hour in south and west Louisville.
The first shooting, reported around 6 p.m. Sunday, called officers to the 4100 block of West Market, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
About 15 minutes later, officers were called to the 600 block of South 38th Street on reports of a separate shooting. One man in his 30s was found by police who had been shot multiple times.
The man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation due to the severity of his injuries.
At 6:25 p.m., a third shooting was called in at the 3200 block of Utah Avenue. Police arrived and found a man in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.
Smiley said there are no suspects or arrests so far in any of the three cases. Investigators are working to determine if the shootings are related.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.