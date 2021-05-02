WATCH LIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former State Rep. Charles Booker host rally in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) is appearing in Louisville Sunday alongside former Ky. State Representative Charles Booker, hosting a rally discussing a “progressive vision for America.”
Sanders announced the rally Thursday as a contrast of positions of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led opposition of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package created to assist Americans during the pandemic.
Charles Booker, who sought the Democratic nomination for Senate in 2020, will be joining Sanders at Sunday’s rally in downtown Louisville.
“Our country has an historic opportunity to address the long standing crises facing the working families of Kentucky, Vermont and the entire country,” Sanders said in a release. “We cannot go down the path of ‘trickle down economics’ where the rich become much richer while working families continue to struggle. Unlike Sen. McConnell, I believe that we need to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, guarantee healthcare to all Americans as a human right, lower the cost of prescription drugs, provide high-quality childcare for the children of this country, make college affordable for all and significantly reduce student debt.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.