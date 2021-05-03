ALERT DAY FORECAST: Periods of storms over the next 48 hours

- TONIGHT (5/3/2021): 11 PM - 4 AM
- TUESDAY (5/4/2021): 4 PM - 11 PM
- SEVERE RISK: Complex setup with multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms possible tonight and Tuesday
- THREATS: Damaging winds, fairly large hail, isolated tornado and localized flooding
- LATE WEEK: Cooler with scattered rain showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms taper off into the early afternoon with peeks of sunshine expected. It will be a warm and humid afternoon with highs nearing 80 degrees.
We’re dry this evening, but a strong to severe thunderstorms develop during the overnight hours. There are some questions on how much of WAVE Country will experience these thunderstorms, but be weather-aware regardless. It will be warm with lows in the 60s.
Storms exit Tuesday morning giving the atmosphere a chance to recharge for more storms during the afternoon and evening; some could be strong or severe. This threat is conditional on the placement of the front and instability. Highs in the 70s for most.
The cold front sweeps through and storms come to an end Tuesday night. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s by morning.
