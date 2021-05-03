ALERT DAY FORECAST: Periods of thunderstorms — some strong

- SEVERE RISK: Complex setup with multiple rounds of storms Tonight & Tuesday
- THREATS: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornado, and localized flooding
- LATE WEEK: Cooler with scattered rain showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms will be possible overnight. A few of these will have the potential to be strong. Temperatures will stay mild in the 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely early in the morning Tuesday. A break midday will allow the atmosphere to recharge. Consequently, we’ll see another chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon/evening hours Tuesday.
The strong to potentially severe storm threat will diminish by late Tuesday night as the cold front sweeps through.
Low temperatures will be in the 50s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a partly sunny and cooler day with highs in the 60s.
Expect cooler temperatures for the second half of the week with highs only in the 60s. There is another chance for scattered showers and storms this weekend.
