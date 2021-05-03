ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms this morning and again toward evening

- SEVERE RISK: Round of strong/severe t-storms through 10 AM, a break, more possible after 5 PM
- THREATS: Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornado, and localized flooding
- LATE WEEK: Cooler with scattered rain showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms ongoing this morning will ease to spotty showers late morning/midday. We will then have to wait to see if the atmosphere recharges in the afternoon for more strong thunderstorms to fire; this looks especially true for Kentucky vs Indiana.
The strong to potentially severe storm threat will diminish by late Tuesday night as the cold front sweeps through. Low temperatures will be in the 50s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is a partly sunny and cooler day with highs in the 60s. We’ll see a cool Wednesday night with low in the 40s.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.