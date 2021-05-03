Arrests made after LMPD, SWAT called to incident in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested following an incident involving Louisville Metro police, SWAT, and the hostage negotiation team Monday afternoon in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Sale Avenue around 4 p.m. responding to a domestic altercation, according to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
The woman at the residence had active warrants, and when police attempted to take her into custody, a man within the residence became aggressive with officers. Police said the man grabbed a knife and barricaded himself, the woman and a child inside.
Another child was outside of the house at the time, LMPD said.
SWAT and the hostage negotiation team were called in for assistance, and the man later surrendered voluntarily without incident. Ruoff said the child inside of the home was unharmed.
Both the man and the woman inside the residence were taken into custody. No injuries to officers or suspects were reported.
