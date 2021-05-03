Changed, new schools to improve learning experience in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposal to move and improve Jefferson County Public Schools in West Louisville will be voted on this month.
The proposal includes breaking ground to build two new elementary schools and expanding an all-girls school that is one-of-a-kind.
It’s a new journey for multiple JCPS schools and families. Finding the right fit in the JCPS puzzle includes the Grace James Academy of Excellence. Under the proposal, at the start of the next school year, Grace James students would move into the current Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School building at 16th and West Broadway. The school currently shares a space at the DuValle Education Center.
Roosevelt can hold 600 students and currently is only filled with about 200. Grace James has 150 students and is expected to grow to 300 next year. If the board approves the high school model for Grace James, which superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio expects, the school will need to find an additional building around 2024 or 2025.
Next, students at Roosevelt-Perry are encouraged to attend Wheatley Elementary School next school year. Both schools are already set to merge into a new elementary school being built next to the YMCA at 18th and West Broadway. That building is expected to be completely by the 2023 school year.
Pollio said he wants students from both schools to start bonding, however parents will have an opportunity to decided where they want their children to go.
“Because of the timing of it we want to make sure parents have choice,” Pollio said. “So they will have multiple choices we love to see that Roosevelt Wheatley community develop.”
Wheatley families can choose from seven school alternatives: Byck Elementary School, Zachary Taylor Elementary School, Wilder Elementary School, Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School, Lowe Elementary School, Dunn Elementary School and Coleridge-Taylor Montessori School.
Many of the proposed changes are happening in Diane Porter’s district. She said the community was most concerned about maintaining the history of the school buildings. Now that there’s a laid out plan, most of the worries have eased.
“Why do I get up every day and why do I care about JCPS?” Porter said. “It’s about all of our children in all of our schools.”
Pollio said JCPS recently broke ground on two new elementary school buildings on Indian Trail and the Dixie Highway Corridor. The district hopes to break ground on the 18th and Broadway location by the end of June. Students under third grade will have the opportunity to learn in the new building. The Jefferson County Board of Education will begin discussions about this proposal at its next meeting Tuesday evening with a vote expected by the middle of May.
