EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville

EF-1 tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021 (Source: Lauren Hanson)
By WBKO News Staff | May 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 3:46 PM

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several reports of damage have come in after a tornado touched down in Tompkinsville Monday morning.

A secretary at Bartley and Sons Funeral home said the unconfirmed tornado hit just after 8 a.m. She said she sat down at her desk and the wind picked up, causing a roaring noise. The funeral home suffered considerable damage.

The National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-1 with estimated winds up to 90 mph.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado event at this time.

More information and coverage coming.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.