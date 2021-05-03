Fern Creek athletes score selfie with football legends at the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is known to attract thousands of fans, athletes, and celebrities. For some Fern Creek High School students, it gave them the opportunity to meet their football idols.
“It was amazing,” Fern Creek High School freshman Landon Edwards said.
The Fern Creek High School football team volunteered at Kentucky Derby 147 as a fundraiser for their team. Student athletes would clean suits throughout the weekend. Which put Edwards in the right place at the right time to meet Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been known to visit Louisville in years past for the Derby. This year, he celebrated with his fiancé, actress and activist Shailene Woodley, and a group of friends.
While in his suit, he ran into two student athletes and offered a piece of advice.
“When I first saw him, I called my mom happy and stuff,” Edwards said. “It was cool. He told me to stay in school, that’s how he got to the pros doing school. He asked us what our football team was like, what position I played and stuff like that.”
As two other Fern Creek students were clearing out the trash in another suit, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady walked in. He stopped to talk to the teens and snapped a selfie.
“He was nice,” Fern Creek High School Sophomore Tristan Bryant said. “I was scared for a minute and I was shy and happy, all at the same time.”
