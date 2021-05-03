Gov. Beshear: More than 1.8 million Kentuckians vaccinated, 313 new cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear on Monday provided the latest updates on Kentucky’s vaccine rollout and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear mentioned that in reports by week and on the COVID-19 inpatient census, cases and totals have remained low throughout the past few weeks.
“We are indeed, and have been for weeks, in a plateau,” Beshear said.
In Monday’s update, the governor announced vaccine totals would be updated based on federal programs opposed to just state data systems. This would also add in vaccination totals for individuals who may have gotten a shot in another state.
So far, 1,833,652 individuals in Kentucky have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine based on the old data system. 92,991 Kentuckians have been vaccinated in another state, while 78,368 vaccinations in Kentucky were given to out-of-state residents.
With those new data points, 1,848,275 unique Kentuckians have received at least their first dose.
“Thank you for getting out there and taking advantage of these miraculous, miraculous vaccines,” Beshear said.
Starting on Tuesday, Kentucky’s COVID dashboard for vaccinations and testing will be adjusted to update data points using the new program.
Beshear also confirmed 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 445,449.
Of all COVID cases in Kentucky, 407 of those are from COVID variants, 381 being the B.1.1.7 (UK) COVID-19 variant.
Five additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from the health department, as well as three additional deaths from the state audit. Total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus is now 6,525.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.45 percent.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 414
- Patients currently in ICU : 102
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 47
- Long-term care facilities: 8 new resident cases, 16 new staff cases, 8 new deaths
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
