How to prepare for overnight, early morning severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring weather can be unpredictable, bringing high winds, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes to the commonwealth.
In the peak of severe weather, Bryce Schumate, Hardin County’s Emergency Services Chief said people should always have a plan.
“A plan on where to go in your home if you do have severe weather,” Schumate said. “Whether that’s an interior room in your house, whether that’s a fortified area in your house, whether it’s your basement, anywhere away from windows and doors, as far as you can get from that flying glass, flying debris.”
Jody Meiman, Executive Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services said people should be prepared for the unexpected. In any case of severe weather, Meiman said phones should be charged and turned on.
“I know a lot of people turn their devices off, or silence them when they go to bed, but this is one of those nights where you want to keep that on,” Meiman explained.
Along with checking your weather app periodically, Meiman also recommends having a weather radio nearby.
Water and canned food goods along with flash lights and candles should also be handy in case of power outages.
As severe storms move through some areas overnight into the morning, bringing hail and damaging winds, WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned said these storms are sometimes the most dangerous.
“Severe weather at night always poses several challenges,” Harned said. “One, you can’t see things as well as you can during the daylight so if somethings coming at you, you don’t see it, Two, you’re asleep and you don’t always get the warning.”
If you do have an early start to your Tuesday morning, be sure to start your morning much earlier than your usual time and know alternative routes to your destination.
Also, pay attention to weather related safety signs and cones. Do not attempt to drive through high waters officials are reminding people to turn around, don’t drown.
