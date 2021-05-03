Kentucky Humane Society hosts Empty the Shelters adoption event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society will be participating in a national Empty the Shelters event to help find shelter pets their forever homes.
From May 5 through May 8, KHS will be lowering adoption fees for pets a year old or more at the East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and the main shelter at 241 Steedly Drive.
Fees for dogs will be lowered to $25 and cats will be lowered to $10 to adopt. Adopters will also be responsible to pay applicable pet licensing fees.
All dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and are up to date on vaccinations.
The event is run with support from the Bissell Pet Foundation, a national non-profit assisting shelters to help find pets homes and to make an impact on problems with pet homelessness in the United States. Since 2016, 49,360 pets have found permanent homes due to the program.
This will be the first large-scale adoption event for KHS since the pandemic began, and adoption appointments must be scheduled in advance. Walk-ins to the shelters will not be allowed.
To view KHS’ adoptable pets and to schedule an appointment, visit here for dogs or here for cats.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.