Kentucky’s gas prices on the increase in May, according to AAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With summer quickly approaching, AAA says average gas prices within the state of Kentucky is increasing due to possible upcoming demand.
AAA, a non-profit automotive club that tracks gas price averages, said that at the start of May the national gas price average is $2.90, more than three cents than a month ago.
Average gasoline price within western and central Kentucky is around $2.69 a gallon as of this week, with the following average prices in various cities listed below:
- $2.67 - Bowling Green
- $2.59 - Elizabethtown
- $2.92 - Louisville
- $2.63 - Owensboro
- $2.68 - Paducah
Increases are expected throughout the month of May due to demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend AAA says. Compared to this time two years ago, gasoline demand is down 4 percent and gas prices on average are only two cents higher.
Travelers can find up-to-date gas prices throughout the United States by visiting AAA’s gas prices website.
