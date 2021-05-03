812 new COVID-19 related cases, 1 new death reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,938 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 723,443 cases reported in the state, with 812 new cases and 1 new death.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,365,057 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 149,696 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,942,376 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,857,803 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.6%.
