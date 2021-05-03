812 new COVID-19 related cases, 1 new death reported in Indiana

812 new COVID-19 related cases, 1 new death reported in Indiana
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 12:11 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,938 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

As of Monday morning, there had been 723,443 cases reported in the state, with 812 new cases and 1 new death.

The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,365,057 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 149,696 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.

ISDH says 1,942,376 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,857,803 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.6%.

To see a list of cases by county, click here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.