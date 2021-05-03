Unconfirmed tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several reports of damage have come in after a possible tornado touched down in Tompkinsville Monday morning.
“Sirens did not sound in Tompkinsville since there was no tornado warning at the time, only a severe thunderstorm warning,” said 13 News Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde. “A tornado warning was issued later to the northeast of Tompkinsville.”
The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado event at this time.
More information and coverage coming.
