Unconfirmed tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville

Unconfirmed tornado causes damage in Tompkinsville
Tompkinsville was hit by a possible tornado on Monday, May 3, 2021 (Source: Lauren Hanson)
By WBKO News Staff | May 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 12:04 PM

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Several reports of damage have come in after a possible tornado touched down in Tompkinsville Monday morning.

“Sirens did not sound in Tompkinsville since there was no tornado warning at the time, only a severe thunderstorm warning,” said 13 News Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde. “A tornado warning was issued later to the northeast of Tompkinsville.”

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado event at this time.

More information and coverage coming.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.