Video shows Louisville rapper Jack Harlow feet from deadly nightclub shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rising hip hop star Jack Harlow was inside a Louisville nightclub when shots rang out early Saturday morning.
According to video obtained by TMZ, Harlow can be seen inside Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road, just feet from a scuffle that eventually becomes deadly.
Louisville Metro Police was called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
One woman was killed and one man was injured in the shooting. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
An LMPD spokesperson said no other injuries occurred. Both shootings are believed to have taken place within the building.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are currently no suspects or arrests at this time.
According to his Instagram account, Harlow was expected to make the “Riders Up” call at the Kentucky Derby later Saturday evening.
Roughly an hour before the race, Churchill Downs Public Relations tweeted Hall of Fame Trainer D. Wayne Lukas would make the call. Churchill Downs has not provided a reason for the change.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
