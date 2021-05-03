18-year-old shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An 18-year-old who was shot in Louisville’s Taylor Berry neighborhood has been identified.
Zhyan Robinson was shot in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue on Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Robinson was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.
Prior to the shooting that led to Robinson’s death, two other shootings were reported; one in the 4100 block of West Market and one in the 600 block of South 38th Street.
Police have not released any information about an arrest in Robinson’s case.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.