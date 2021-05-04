ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms possible this evening

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, May 4, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | April 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 12:06 PM

ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY (5/4/2021)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SEVERE RISK: Round of strong/severe thunderstorms possible after 5pm
  • THREATS: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornado, and localized flooding
  • LATE WEEK: Cooler with scattered rain showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain moves out of the region towards noon, leaving us drier for the afternoon.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening. The strength of these storms is dependent on how much the atmosphere can recover this afternoon.

Our severe threat diminished by late tonight as a cold front slides through the area. We’ll see lows in the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday looks to be a partly cloudy and cooler day with highs in the 60s. Wednesday night will be cool with lows in the 40s.

