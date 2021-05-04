ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms possible this evening

- TODAY (5/4/2021)
- SEVERE RISK: Round of strong/severe thunderstorms possible after 5pm
- THREATS: Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornado, and localized flooding
- LATE WEEK: Cooler with scattered rain showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain moves out of the region towards noon, leaving us drier for the afternoon.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening. The strength of these storms is dependent on how much the atmosphere can recover this afternoon.
Our severe threat diminished by late tonight as a cold front slides through the area. We’ll see lows in the 50s by tomorrow morning.
Wednesday looks to be a partly cloudy and cooler day with highs in the 60s. Wednesday night will be cool with lows in the 40s.
