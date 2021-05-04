Church, donors helping family of bartender killed at nightclub on Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who was shot and killed at a lounge on River Road has been identified.
Kasmira Nash, 37, was shot at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, located at 1346 River Road, on May 1, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
In a video obtained by TMZ, rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow can be seen inside just feet from the scuffle that eventually became deadly.
According to Harlow’s Instagram account, he was supposed to make the “Riders Up” call at the Kentucky Derby later that day. Churchill Downs confirmed to WAVE 3 News Tuesday Harlow’s management team called on Saturday to inform them he was not feeling well and would not be able to fulfill his commitment. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas made the call in Harlow’s place.
A GoFundMe page has also been created in Nash’s name.
The page’s description reads:
“Kasmira Nash was violently taken from her beloved family. She leaves behind her two beautiful children. We are asking everyone that loved Kash because of the light that she was to everyone, to donate as we fight for Justice and to financially take care of her children. This is setup by her immediate family as we continue to grieve during such a hard time. All monetary donations will be used to get justice for Kash and to support her children.”
St. Stephen Church Pastor and President of Simmons College Dr. Kevin Cosby has also offered for Nash’s family to use the church for her funeral. A representative from G.C. Williams Funeral Home told WAVE 3 News funeral arrangements are still incomplete.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
