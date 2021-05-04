Daycare employee arrested for alleged abuse of a child

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An employee of a Bardstown day care center has been arrested for an alleged assault on a child.
Bardstown police say they were notified on April 29 of an incident involving a juvenile at the Little Angel’s Primary House Daycare. The mother of the child asked police if she could wait until Monday to discuss the matter.
After that interview and speaking with witnesses, Bardstown detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Heather Jent, 35, of Bardstown on a charge of abuse 4th degree - child abuse.
The warrant says on April 26, Jent grabbed a toddler by the arm and drug him across the floor causing the child to be injured.
Jent was taken into custody today and booked into the Nelson County Jail.
Bardstown police say the case is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
