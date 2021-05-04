2 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people died and two others were critically injured when a car crashed into two utility poles.
The crash was reported in the 3600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said.
The driver was going north on Breckenridge Lane when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole near Breckenridge Lane and Nachand Lane, Ruoff said. The impact caused the vehicle to rotate and hit a second utility police.
The driver and front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the backseat were taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
The names of the crash victims have not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
