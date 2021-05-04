Ethan the dog recognized as Ambassador of Compassion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A dog who won he hearts of thousands after he was left for dead at the Kentucky Humane Society was honored Tuesday.
Ethan was recognized as an Ambassador of Compassion by members of the Kentucky Derby Festival, Mayor’s Give A Day representatives, Kentucky Human Society and Feeders Supply.
Ethan was abandoned in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society on Jan. 29. He was severely dehydrated, had low body heat and even showed neurological issues. His condition was so severe that pictures of his emaciated condition went viral on social media.
Thankfully, Ethan recovered and was adopted.
He was chosen as an ambassador after his story inspired others to perform compassionate acts.
