FORECAST: Drier day ahead but cooler

- COOL PATTERN AHEAD: Highs in the 60s most days, lows in the 40s most nights
- MOTHER’S DAY: Rain likely; some of it could be heavy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny skies return with a drier and cooler day Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s.
Expect a cool night in the 40s with clouds rolling back in overnight/toward sunrise on Thursday.
After a dry start to the day Thursday with some showers (perhaps thunder) moving in from the west after 4 PM. Highs in the 60s.
Evening showers pass-through from the west. It will turn quite chilly toward sunrise on Friday.
A potent system will pass through over the weekend, aiming toward Mother’s Day. The track will determine how much rain and just how warm (or lack thereof) we can get. We’ll watch it carefully.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.