FORECAST: Thunderstorms ending overnight

- Storms fade overnight
- Cooler temperatures to end the week with highs in the 60s
- Another rain chance Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue moving south with the cold front overnight. Areas of heavy rain could prompt flooding issues for some.
Rain will end by 5 to 6 a.m. with temperatures in the 40s and 50s by morning. Partly sunny skies return with a drier and cooler day Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s.
Wednesday night looks cool and partly cloudy.
Lows will slip into the 40s by Thursday morning, so make sure you keep the jacket handy! While Thursday starts dry, a round of scattered showers will arrive by evening. High temperatures will be cool once again in the mid to upper 60s.
Looking ahead to the Mother’s Day weekend we see an additional chance for showers and thunderstorms. Scattered chances for Saturday at 30% and likely Sunday at 60%. Temperatures will warm back near 70 degrees.
